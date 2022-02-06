The Bihar Post

Channi wins the first round, declared Congress’ CM face in Punjab

Setting at rest all speculations, the Congress party on Sunday named incumbent chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi as party’s CM face for the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab.

Channi’s name was announced by party leader Rahul Gandhi at a rally in Ludhiana today.

“It is a decision of Punjab, decision of party. I haven’t decided,” Rahul said. He added that the Congress is a party of “diamonds” and it was very difficult to pick one among many.

The declaration of party’s CM candidate comes amid the continuing pressures from both Channi and party’s Punjab state president Navjot Singh Siddhu to declare the CM fate.

Both had been the top contenders for the post for long but ultimately the luck favoured the incumbent chief minister.

Channi was quick to thank the party and the colleagues for reposing faith in him.

“I sincerely thank the Congress High Command and people of Punjab for bestowing their trust in me. As you have seen us work so hard in the last 111 days to take Punjab forward, I assure you to take Punjab and Punjabis on the path of progress with new zeal and dedication,” tweeted Channi.

Sindhu also praised the party for making its stand clear over CM face ahead of polls, an indication of his finally laying down arms before the party.

“Nothing great was ever achieved without an act of decision …. Warm welcome to our leading light Rahul Ji , who comes to give clarity to Punjab …. All will abide by his decision !!!” tweeted Sidhu.

