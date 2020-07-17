Centre to dispatch high-level team to review Covid-19 situation in Bihar ahead of polls

PATNA—The Centre has decided to dispatch a high-level team to Bihar to review the Covid-19 situation amid alarming rise in number of Coronavirus cases.

The decision comes amid the Election Commission making all preparations to conduct assembly elections in Bihar scheduled to be held in October/November.

“In view of the rising trend of COVID-19 cases being observed in Bihar, a decision has been taken to depute a multi-disciplinary team to Bihar to review and coordinate with State Health Department in managing the COVID-19 outbreak in the State,” says a letter signed by Dr Yogesh, CMO, EMR on Friday.

Center to send a special team to assess #COVID19 situation in Bihar and extend all necessary help to the State Government. pic.twitter.com/sKHw6CxII5 — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020

The three-member team to be deployed in Bihar includes Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary (PH), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Dr S K Singh, Director, National Center for Disease Control (Delhi), Dte GHS, MoHFW and Dr Neeraj Nischal, Assoc Professor, Medicine, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi.

“The team shall undertake the visit immediately and coordinate with State Health authorities to review the existing situation and provide necessary support and guidance,” says the letter.

Surging Coronavirus cases have turned very alarming in Bihar with the cases getting doubled in the past one fortnight.

According to health authorities, Bihar crossed the 20,000-mark of Covid-19 cases on July 15, and the number got doubled in just 15 days.

According to a latest report of the Bihar health department, Covid-19 has claimed 173 lives in Bihar while also infecting 23,300 people till July 17, 2020.