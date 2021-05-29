Centre rules out variation in river water quality post dumping of dead bodies into Ganga, its tributaries

NEW DELHI/PATNA—The Centre has ruled out much variation in river water quality owing to disposal of dead bodies into the river.

Dozens of bodies, suspected to be of COVID-19 victims, were found to be floating in the river Ganges and its tributaries in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh earlier this month.

According to a report in The New Indian Express, during a review meeting held over the issue and attended by the chief secretaries of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) rejected any variation in river water quality.

“As per the real time water quality monitoring data, not much variation is observed in the river water quality due to dead body discharge as far as biological parameters are concerned,” Member secretary, CPCB, Prashant Gargava was quoted as telling the review meet by the TNIE.

Gargava also informed that as per the report of WHO, water spread of virus is not expected and chances of survival of virus in river water are ruled out, the paper added.

Earlier this month, The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued notices to the government after taking cognizance of a complaint over several dead bodies floating in river Ganga in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh over the past few days.

The notices were issued to governments of Bihar and UP as well as the Union Jal Shakti Ministry. They were asked to submit action taken report without four weeks.

“The disposal of dead bodies in such a manner may seriously affect all those persons who are dependent on the holy river for their day to day activities,” the complaint said.

It added even if these dead bodies were not of Covid victims, then such practice/incidents are shameful to the society as a whole as that amounts to violation of human rights of even deceased persons.

“The practice of disposal of dead bodies in our sacred river Ganga is clearly in violation of guidelines of the National Mission for Clean Ganga project of Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation,” it observed.