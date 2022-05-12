Caste census not necessary for Bihar, says BJP minister

PATNA—A senior minister in NDA government has said the caste census is not the kind of issue which required urgent attention.

“This is not the kind of issue which, if not attended, will cause earthquake or bring deluge in Bihar,” Bihar agriculture minister and BJP leader Amrendra Pratap Singh told the local media on Thursday.

Asserting that the caste census was not necessary for Bihar, the minister said the NDA government would not run at the instance of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

He said the government should learn the difficulties in conducting the caste census.

The observation comes barely a day after the chief minister Nitish Kumar reportedly assured Tejashwi to conduct caste census in due course during his meeting with the latter.

Tejashwi had initially gave an ultimatum for padyatra (foot march) across the state if the state government didn’t make its stand clear over the issue but as the chief minister assured the former about it, he later postponed his protest march.