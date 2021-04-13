Case registered against three Opp lawmakers for attending cultural event during COVID-19

PATNA—The police have registered a case against three opposition lawmakers for attending a cultural programme during COVID-19.

All the lawmakers had gone to attend a programme at Baradih village in Rohtas district on Monday evening which landed them in trouble.

The lawmakers against whom cases were registered included Anita Chaudhary, Vijay Mandal, both from the RJD and CPI-ML legislator Arun Singh.

Apart from them, cases have been registered against around 1,000 other unidentified persons who enjoyed the cultural programme while violating the COVID-19 guidelines.

COVID-19 cases have registered sudden spike across the state as the government battles hard to bring the situation under control. As per the reports, beds in all the Covid hospitals are running full this time.

