The Bihar Post

Car carrying girl students collides with speeding truck in Bihar, four dead

Bihar
By Bihar Post Desk
girls killed, road accidents, Begusarai, Katihar, Bihar REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE
46

PATNA—At least four girl students were killed after a car carrying the Class 10 examinees collided head-on with a speeding truck in Bihar on Tuesday evening.

According to reports in the local media, 10 girl examinees were returning home by car when it collided with a truck in Begusarai district, killing four on the spot and critically wounding the others.

You May Like this also

Bihar hospital hiring detective agency…

Bihar Post Desk

NDA allies question Nitish’s…

Bihar Post Desk

- Sponsored -

The victim girls hailed from Samastipur district.

Another shocking incident was reported from Katihar district where a Scorpio collided with a truck in a bid to save a biker.

A total of seven persons were killed in the incident. The victims were going to finalise a marriage proposal when the tragedy struck them.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6068 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Bihar jail preparing noose for first…

Bihar Post Desk

Huge setback for Chirag Paswan as entire…

Bihar Post Desk

Boy administered canine vaccine after…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,333

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More