CAA politics: Kushwaha plans 200 rallies in Bihar to counter BJP’s game-plan

PATNA: The battle has turned interesting ahead of the assembly elections in Bihar due next year.

In a counter to BJP’s plan to hold hundreds of rallies and press meetings to make people aware about the “reality” of the amended Citizenship law, the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) has announced to hold 200 meetings in Bihar to “expose” the BJP’s game-plan.

The RLSP leaded by former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha will kick off awareness yatra from December 26. The yatra nicknamed “Samjho-Samjhao-Desh Bachao Jagrukta Yatra” will start from Gandhi’s Champaran. Each day, eight to 10 meetings will be held.

“While the PM says there is no plan to implement NRC, the existing detention centres in the country tells an altogether different story. The general masses need to be informed about this,” Kushwaha told the media on Tuesday.

He said wide confusion still prevails over the issues of Citizenship law and the NRC, and common masses needed to be told about them.

The RJD and the Congress too have been constantly opposing the law. The RJD has already enforced “Bihar bandh” on December 21 to protest these twin issues.

The protests come amid announcement by the BJP to hold 100 rallies and 250 press meets across the country to reach out to over three crore (30 million) families to ally “public fears and apprehensions over the law”.