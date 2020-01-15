CAA: Bihar CM avoids media queries after his ‘ready for debate’ comments create storms

PATNA: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday refused comments on the contentious Citizenship act and National Register for Citizens (NRC) days after his “I was open to debates” comments triggered storms in the Bihar political circles.

“Please don’t raise the issue today,” the chief minister told the media with folded hands today.

The chief minister had reached the residence of state party president Vashishtha Narayan Singh to relish “chura-dahi” (flattened rice with curd) to mark Makar Sankranti when the media persons posed this query.

Barely two days back on Monday, Nitish had created a storms when he said he was open to debates over the Citizenship act, NRC and the NPR in the Bihar assembly.

Addressing a One-day special session of the Bihar assembly, Nitish reiterated NRC won’t be implemented in Bihar though he is ready for special debates over issues such as CAA and NPR. The JD-U has supported Citizenship bill in the parliament.

“NRC ka to koi sawal hi paida nahin hota (There is just no question of NRC to be implemented in Bihar),” Nitish told the House on Monday adding the NRC, in fact, had been brought in the context of Assam, and not in the context of entire country.

“A nation-wide NRC will be useless and has no justification. I don’t think such exercise will ever take place. Even the Prime Minister has made it clear,” Nitish added.

The chief minister also said he was ready for debate over NPR in the Bihar assembly given various kinds of talks doing the rounds in the public.

“NPR is nothing new but now various things are being discussed in the public. I am always ready for a debate over this issue in the House,” Nitish had said.

As his observations drew strong criticisms from the BJP, a JD-U minister Sanjay Kumar Jha hurriedly came out in defence of the chief minister saying latter comments are being “misinterpreted”.

“@NitishKumar ji’s offer in the special #BiharVidhanSabha for discussion is aimed only at allaying rumour mongering and mis-information on #CAA provisions which is to extend #Citizenship, and not deny it,” water resources minister Sanjay Kumar Jha tweeted.

He added, “#CAA, now a notified law, flows from the CAB (Bill) whose passage in parliament was supported by @Jduonline. Our party and president @NitishKumar ji have a considered view of its provisions & stand committed. Statements to the contrary smack of vested professional interests”.