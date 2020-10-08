Buffaloes add colour to dull Bihar elections at time of Covid-19

PATNA—Buffaloes have made entry into the Bihar elections being held at the time of Covid-19. With the big rallies and road shows involving several SUVs missing this time due to Corona restrictions, the candidates have turned to buffaloes to launch campaigns in the areas, adding much colour to the rather dull poll campaign.

Yesterday, a social activist Kapil Gope reached the local election office while riding a buffalo to file his nomination papers as an independent candidate. Gope filed his nomination papers from the Paliganj assembly seat in Patna district.

- Sponsored -

A large crowd of local villagers watched Gope with curiously as he moved on the streets riding the tastefully-decorated buffalo and seeking blessing from the voters on way to the Election office. “I am an animal lover. I Laluji can become the chief minister riding the buffaloes, what can’t I become a legislator?” he shot back on being asked about choosing buffalo for reaching the election office.

Another social worker Surya Vats has also launched election campaigns on buffalo in Jamui from where he wants to contest elections. Covering his body with a dhoti, the man has been making extensive tour of the villages riding the buffalo.

Around a decade back, he had taken a vow to use only a dhoti to cover his body and since then dhoti has been his lone cloth. He also jumped into the poll fray in the last 2015 election but polled little over 4,000 votes. This time too, he has jumped into the poll fray Jhajha seat in Jamui.

Covid-19 outbreak has brought huge change in the state poll arena this time. With the big rallies and road shows banned, the politicians have avoided using choppers and SUV cars, leaving the poll scene dry. The campaigns are mainly run through online, Facebooks or WhatApps this time.