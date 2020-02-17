Bride sends groom packing after he comes for wedding in handcuff

PATNA: A bride in Bihar summarily sent back groom home after watching him come for wedding in handcuff under police custody.

The bizarre incident took place in West Champaran district of Bihar on Sunday night.

Reports said a wedding procession had reached village Jhakhara under Jagdishpur police station in the district on Sunday night. Everyone was happy to welcome the guests.

Very soon the villagers came in for huge shock when they saw the groom coming down from the car and proceeding towards the wedding venue in handcuff and a group of cops following him closely.

Soon the news reached the bride who came out and she in a fit of extreme anger refused to marry the groom. Eventually, the wedding procession returned home without completing the marriage rituals.

Reports said the groom identified as Kundan Patel had been arrested in a bike theft case just before his wedding was to be solemnised.

So finally when his wedding date reached near, he requested the jail authorities to let him go for wedding and was allowed but this failed to serve any purposes.

“When we came to know about his wedding, we allowed him for solemnising his marriage under police custody on humanitarian ground but the girl side refused,” local deputy superintendent of police Arun Kumar Singh told the media on Monday. He added the groom had been sent to jail.