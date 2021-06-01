Bride leads wedding procession to groom’s home after his refusal due to Covid fear

PATNA—A bride led a wedding procession to the residence of the groom after he expressed his unwillingness for marriage due to prevailing COVID-19 fears.

The bizarre incident took place at Mirzapur-Dhobahi village in Sheohar district of Bihar on Monday.

The marriage of Jyoti Kumaril, daughter of Dinbandhu Sah, had been fixed with a 24-year-old youth, son of Lalan Sah, some time back. The boy belonged to Sheohar district whereas the girl hailed from Sitamarhi district.

At the last moment, however, the groom expressed his inability to reach bride’s home for marriage, citing lockdown restrictions.

The news upset the bride family. Very soon, the bride family called up the groom family to announce they were reaching their home instead if they can’t come.

Subsequently, the bride led a wedding procession to the house of the groom after which their wedding was solemnized at a local temple in the presence of few guests. The wedding has become a talk of the town.