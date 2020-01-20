The Bihar Post

Brajesh Thakur, 18 others convicted in Muzaffrp’r child care home sexual abuse case

BiharCrimeIndia
By TBP Desk
File photograph
11

PATNA/NEW DELHI: A local court in Delhi on Monday held Brajesh Thakur along with 18 others guilty for the alleged sexual abuse of girls at the child care home in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar.

Additional session judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha convicted the main accused Thakur who ran the government-funded shelter home or Balika Grih in Muzaffarpur, convicted him under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC).

- Sponsored -

The quantum of punishment will be announced on January 28, according to media reports.

You May Like this also

Villagers angry after six schoolgirls…

TBP Desk

Bihar govt to hire 12 choppers to shoot…

TBP Desk

The judgment runs into 1,546 pages and is based on the statements of 44 girls and 20 defence witnesses.

As per the report, a total of 34 girls were allegedly gang-raped at the care home for months.

The alleged sexual abuse of girls was first highlighted in the audit report of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) submitted to the state government last year.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

TBP Desk 5252 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author
Comments
Loading...
More Stories

#CAA: Bihar CM avoids media queries…

TBP Desk

Something cooking? BJP praise for…

TBP Desk

Muslim woman translating Hindu’s…

TBP Desk
1 of 1,579

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More