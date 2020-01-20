Brajesh Thakur, 18 others convicted in Muzaffrp’r child care home sexual abuse case

PATNA/NEW DELHI: A local court in Delhi on Monday held Brajesh Thakur along with 18 others guilty for the alleged sexual abuse of girls at the child care home in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar.

Additional session judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha convicted the main accused Thakur who ran the government-funded shelter home or Balika Grih in Muzaffarpur, convicted him under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The quantum of punishment will be announced on January 28, according to media reports.

The judgment runs into 1,546 pages and is based on the statements of 44 girls and 20 defence witnesses.

As per the report, a total of 34 girls were allegedly gang-raped at the care home for months.

The alleged sexual abuse of girls was first highlighted in the audit report of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) submitted to the state government last year.