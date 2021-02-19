Boy appearing at matriculation test dies in examination hall

PATNA—A student died while writing his answer-sheet for matriculation (class10) test at an examination centre in Bihar on Friday.

The student identified as Rohit Kumar, 16, a resident of Ekangarsarai block in Nalanda district, had reached the examination centre to give test despite being unwell and ignoring advice by the family members.

His friends too had suggested him to quit exam as he looked quite unwell while on way to examination centre but he rejected their advice.

Reports said at the examination centre, he fell unconscious after which he was advised to take rest in the verandah of the school.

His family members who were informed about the incident reached there soon and took him to the nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The boy came from a very poor family. He was being taken care of by his widowed mother who works as a cook in a government school as his father had died 15 years ago.