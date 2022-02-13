Bowled over by distinctive flavour, Jharkhand girl falls in love with Golgappa seller

RANCHI—The distinctive flavor of Golgappa captivated a young girl so much so that she fell in love with the snack shop owner and eventually eloped with him during Valentine’s week.

According to reports in local media, a girl from Giridih town in Jharkhand, would often visit a particular street food stall in the town selling Golgappa since she loved its taste very much.

- Sponsored -

The girl was so much overwhelmed by the taste of Golgappa that she ultimately fell in love with the snack shop owner and eloped with him this Valentine week.

The incident came to light after girl’s parents registered a case with the local police station wherein he accused the Golgappa seller of trapping their daughter in love.

The police have begun investigation into the matter. The snack seller who hails from Ujjain town of Madhuya Pradesh had been staying in a rented room to run his business.

Golgappa, also known as Panipuri, Puchka and Gupchup is a type of snack that originated in the Indian subcontinent, and is one of the most common street foods in the Indian subcontinent.