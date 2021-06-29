Border security personnel seize eight China-made drones on Bihar-Nepal border, three jailed

PATNA—Border security personnel have seized eight China-made drones and cameras from a car on Nepal border, hours after suspected drone attack on a military base in Jammu.

The Sashatra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel also arrested three persons who were coming to India from Nepal on Monday evening.

SSB officials said they were checking the vehicles on Gurhenwa-Dhaka road in East Champaran district when they found the drones and cameras packed in eight cartoons and kept in the car.

“The car has been seized and all the three accused have been sent to jail ,” a local police official Mukesh Kumar told the media on Tuesday.

He said the consignment was being transported from Nepal and supposed to be delivered in India. He refused to give further details.

The incident comes barely a day after the Indian Army neutralized drone attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to DD News, two unmanned aerial vehicles were spotted separately flying over Kaluchak military base on the outskirts of Jammu city late Sunday night.

Soon the Army resorted to firing after which the flying drones disappeared under the cover of darkness. Reports said the Army has been put on alert after the incident and launched massive search operations in the areas.

“Immediately, high alert was sounded and Quick Reaction Teams engaged them with firing,’’ the military was quoted as saying in a statement by news agency AP. “Both the drones flew away.”

The incident comes barely hours after two bombs were dropped at the Indian Air Force station in Jammu airport on early Sunday in what is believed to be the first drone strike at vital locations.

The blasts caused minor injuries to two soldiers, besides causing partial damage to the military base.

Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbag Singh has described the incident as “terror attack”.