Bootleggers go ‘innovative’ to make a fast buck in dry Bihar

By Bihar Post Desk
Representational image
Image: Pexels
PATNA—Bootleggers have turned quite innovative in their efforts to smuggle liquor to its clients in Bihar which imposed total prohibition six years back. Such has been their modus operandi that the alcohol flows as usual in the state which has enforced a total ban on sale, consumption and manufacture of liquor.

The latest modus operandi is to smuggle liquor stocks through LPG cylinders. The whole idea came to light after the police seized some liquor cylinders being carried by a liquor smuggler in the state capital yesterday.

During the inspection, the police found the cylinders getting cut from their base and several bottles of liquor safely kept inside. “The cylinders were cut in such a way that none could have any doubts but after a close scrutiny, we found them filled with liquor bottles and properly shut with the cut part,” a local police official Sabiul Haque said. According to him, the smugglers have been moving out with such cylinders to deliver prohibited liquor to their clients.

Prior to that, the Patna police had seized an ambulance which was transporting 33 cartons of foreign liquor, blaring out siren and switching on the emergency light in a bid to mislead the cops. The cartons had been placed in such position that they gave the impression of a patient lying on the seat. Each bottle contained 750 ml of liquor.

Even more interesting story was reported from Saran district where the smugglers were found using coffins—used to carry corpses—to smuggle alcohol in the state. The entire story came to fore after the police searched the six empty coffins being carried by a truck only to find 4,337 litres of Indian Made Foreign Liquor worth Rs20 lakh hidden inside.

In another incident, the police stopped a container truck with “Dak Parcel” written in bold letters in Muzaffarpur district after noticing suspicious activities of the driver. When the police peeped inside, they stumbled upon 370 cartons of liquor.

Similarly, in Kaimur district, the police busted a gang which had been smuggling liquor in tubes used in tyres of big vehicles while another man was caught filling liquor in cycle tubes and wrapping them around his stomach and chest.

However, the most interesting incident came from Patna where the police arrested a man who used to run the liquor business dressed up as woman. His modus operandi was quite peculiar. He would himself dress up as woman, wearing varieties of sarees, suit, bindi, jewelries, eyeliners and glossy lipsticks and did his business with ease as none suspected him as well.

