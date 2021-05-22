The Bihar Post

Black fungus declared epidemic in Bihar

BIHAR IS THE SEVENTH STATE TO DECLARE RARE INFECTION AN EPIDEMIC

BiharHEALTHIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
mucormycosis, black fungus, bihar, epidemic, Mangal Pandey,
Representational image
102

PATNA—The Bihar government on Saturday declared black fungus an epidemic amid its rising cases in the state.

The normally rare infection, called mucormycosis, has a mortality rate of 50 percent, according to health experts.

- Sponsored -

A notifiable disease is any disease that is required by the law to be reported to the government authorities to allow them monitor the disease and provide early warnings of possible outbreaks.

You May Like this also

COVID-19: Bihar JD-U lawmaker’s…

Bihar Post Desk

After Black Fungus, detection of White…

Bihar Post Desk

“All private and government health institutes now will have to follow the guidelines issued by the centre ad state government with regard to testing, treatment and management of mucormycosis,” Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey said on Saturday.

The state has reported a total of 174 black fungus cases so far with as many as 39 cases reported on Friday itself, local media has reported.

So far, seven states have declared black fungus as epidemic. They include Telangana, Odisha, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Bihar.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6191 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Increasing black fungus cases raises…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar man performs…

Bihar Post Desk

Parents flee Ranchi hospital after…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,882

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More