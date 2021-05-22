Black fungus declared epidemic in Bihar

PATNA—The Bihar government on Saturday declared black fungus an epidemic amid its rising cases in the state.

The normally rare infection, called mucormycosis, has a mortality rate of 50 percent, according to health experts.

- Sponsored -

A notifiable disease is any disease that is required by the law to be reported to the government authorities to allow them monitor the disease and provide early warnings of possible outbreaks.

“All private and government health institutes now will have to follow the guidelines issued by the centre ad state government with regard to testing, treatment and management of mucormycosis,” Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey said on Saturday.

The state has reported a total of 174 black fungus cases so far with as many as 39 cases reported on Friday itself, local media has reported.

So far, seven states have declared black fungus as epidemic. They include Telangana, Odisha, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Bihar.