BJP’s alliance partner in Bihar bats for caste-based census

PATNA—Ahead of the Census India-2021, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reiterated his demand for a caste-based census across the country saying that would help the government take a better decision for the development and welfare of people.

“We have already kept our thoughts about the caste-based census in the House in Feb 2019 and 2020. The caste-based census must be done at least once. Through it, they can gain benefits from schemes. If we know the exact number, we can work towards their betterment,” ANI quoted the Bihar chief minister as saying.

Kumar’s reaction came shortly after the BJP government at the Centre said the upcoming 2021 census would mention only Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).

“The government of India has decided as a matter of policy not to enumerate caste-wise population other than SCs and STs in the census,” Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai was quoted as saying by Times Now in the parliament.

The main opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar announced to launch an intensive agitation seeking for a caste-based census in the country.

Strangely, both the BJP and JDU had supported a unanimous Assembly resolution in 2020 calling for a caste-based Census.