BJP worried as top party leaders get infected with Covid-19 ahead of Bihar polls

PATNA—Top BJP leaders in Bihar are getting infected with Coronavirus ahead of the upcoming assembly polls, adding to the worry of the party workers.

BJP parliamentarian from Patna’s Patliputra seat Ram Kripal Yadav is the latest party leader to contract Covid-19 which is spreading very fast in the state.

According to the reports, along with Yadav, his wife Kiran Devi too has been found infected. However, his sons have tested negative.

State BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal along with his wife and mother too has been found infected with Covid-19 and has been admitted to a hospital in Patna, as per a media reports.

Two BJP ministers in the NDA government Labour Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha and Backward and Extremely Backward Classes Welfare Minister Vinod Kumar Singh too have got themselves admitted to the hospitals after testing positive for Covid-19.

Apart from them, 75 BJP leaders, workers and office staffs too have been tested positive for coronavirus. They include organisational general secretary Nagendra and state general secretary Devesh Kumar.

According to a latest report of health department, Covid-19 has claimed 177 lives and infected 24,967 people in Bihar so far.

Of the total 38 districts, five are such which have reported more than 1,000 cases. They include Patna, Begusarai, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur and Siwan. Patna, the capital of Bihar state, remains on the top of the list with a total of 3581 cases reporting from there alone.