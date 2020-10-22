BJP under fire for promising free Covid-19 vaccines to Bihar if coming to power

PATNA—Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday promised free Covid-19 vaccination to the people of Bihar if the NDA returns to power in the state.

The Finance Minister made this announcement while releasing the party manifesto for Bihar assembly elections which start from October 28.

“The people of Bihar will get free vaccination once the Covid-19 vaccine is available,” the minister said adding various countries were working on the vaccines.

As soon as #COVID19 vaccine will be available for production at a mass scale, every person in Bihar will get free vaccination. This is the first promise mentioned in our poll manifesto: Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the launch of BJP Manifesto for #BiharPolls pic.twitter.com/x4VjVmkA3Q — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2020

The minister’s announcement drew bitter reactions from various quarters, from leaders and political experts to the common men.

“Corona vaccines belong to the entire country, not the BJP,” said the RJD in a statement issued today.

कोरोना का टीका देश का है, भाजपा का नहीं! टीका का राजनीतिक इस्तेमाल दिखाता है कि इनके पास बीमारी और मौत का भय बेचने के अलावा कोई विकल्प नहीं है! बिहारी स्वाभिमानी हैं, चंद पैसों में अपने बच्चों का भविष्य नहीं बेचते! — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) October 22, 2020

It added, “The political use of the vaccine shows that they have no choice but to sell their fear of disease and death. Bihari’s are self-respecting, they do not sell their children’s future for a small amount.”

“It’s like we will give you vaccine in exchange for votes, Tweeted Shashi Tharoor.

तुम मुझे वोट दो मैं तुम्हे वैक्सीन …. what appalling cynicism! Will the ElectionCommission rap her & her shameless Govt on the knuckles? https://t.co/ri1UlWWmgD — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 22, 2020

What about non-BJP ruled states? Indians who didn't vote BJP will not get free Covid vaccine? https://t.co/kjid5IC5aH — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 22, 2020

The twitteratis also reacted very angrily.

Means states like TN, Maharaj which pays 1.5 Rs Tax for every 75 paise from Centre need to buy Vaccines While states like UP Bihar, which pays 40 paise Tax for every 1 Rs from Centre will get it for free Waah Modiji Waah — Sarcasm ™️ (@SarcasticRofl) October 22, 2020