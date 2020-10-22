The Bihar Post

BJP under fire for promising free Covid-19 vaccines to Bihar if coming to power

PATNA—Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday promised free Covid-19 vaccination to the people of Bihar if the NDA returns to power in the state.

The Finance Minister made this announcement while releasing the party manifesto for Bihar assembly elections which start from October 28.

“The people of Bihar will get free vaccination once the Covid-19 vaccine is available,” the minister said adding various countries were working on the vaccines.

The minister’s announcement drew bitter reactions from various quarters, from leaders and political experts to the common men.

“Corona vaccines belong to the entire country, not the BJP,” said the RJD in a statement issued today.

It added, “The political use of the vaccine shows that they have no choice but to sell their fear of disease and death. Bihari’s are self-respecting, they do not sell their children’s future for a small amount.”

“It’s like we will give you vaccine in exchange for votes, Tweeted Shashi Tharoor.

 

The twitteratis also reacted very angrily.

