BJP trouble amplifies as Ram Vilas, Nitish stake claims for more seats in Bihar

PATNA: All is not well with NDA in Bihar.

Days after the BJP rejected any alliance with the JD-U and LJP in the just-held Jharkhand assembly elections which it lost badly, both its alliance partners are in no mood to spare the saffron party and are hardening their postures by staking claims for more seats in Bihar.

- Sponsored -

Both these parties have staked claims over a total of 186 seats in Bihar so far, leaving just 57 for the BJP.

The latest to give sleepless night to the BJP is the LJP which is headed by Chirag Paswan, son of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

“The LJP strike rate has been 100 percent in the LS polls when it won all the six seats in Bihar. By this standard, our claims is for 43 seats,” Ram Vilas’s younger brother and Dalit Sena chief Pashupati Kumar Paras told the media on Friday.

“Although the party is making preparations on a total of 119 seats in the state,” Paras informed adding the LJP has huge support base in the case.

This comes barely 10 days after the JD-U headed by chief minister Nitish Kumar staked claim over 143 seats in the 243-member Bihar assembly and suggested for adopting the 2010 formula for seat-sharing.

The JD-U even has rejected the BJP’s demand for making equal distribution of seats between them for the coming assembly elections kind of which was seen during the LS polls.

“In no way, JDU-BJP will contest on equal number of seats in 2020 Bihar assembly polls. I can assure you that. In 2019 LS polls, JD-U sacrificed and contested equal number of seats as it was Narendra Modi’s elections. In Bihar, the formula of 2010 will be adopted when JD-U had contested on 143 seats and BJP on 100 seats,” JD-U’s national vice-president Prashant Kishor has said in an interview to the media on 31 December.

Call it a pressure tactics or the growing bitterness between them, the NDA partners have been locked in a bitter confrontation of late even as the next assembly elections draw closer.

Adding a fresh tension to the relations, a senior BJP leader Sanjay Paswan has said the people of the state have got tired of seeing just one face for long and want to see their own chief minister.

“What I have gathered from the interactions from the masses from across the state is that the general masses are tired of watching the face of Nitish Kumar and want to see their own CM,” Paswan, a former union minister, told the media a couple of days back.

He claimed the BJP is in a very strong position in the state and is capable of winning elections alone although they would abide by the decision of the top leadership.

The JD-U reacted bitterly by asking the BJP leadership to rein its leadership.

“It’s strange the BJP leaders are making comments on Nitish Kumar with whose face the NDA will be contesting elections,” JD-U national general secretary KC Tyagi said asking the BJP leadership to initiate action against such leaders.He said there was no meaning in making such comments when BJP president Amit Shah has already declared Nitish as face of Bihar NDA adding such remarks would benefit only the opposition.