BJP slams Nitish Kumar government for failing to control crime in Bihar

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—A fortnight after JD-U leader Nitish Kumar took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the fourth consecutive term, his own ally BJP has slammed his government for not performing well in controlling crime.

State BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal has publicly questioned the Nitish Kumar government for failing to restore law and order situation in the state.

“While on way to Patna from Betia, I encountered a group of villagers blocking the road. They told me that incidents of theft have become an order of the day but when they informed the local Turkaulia police station in-charge, he threatened to arrest them itself,” Jaiswal mentioned in his Facebook post on Friday.

The BJP president said there was a complete chaos prevailing in the police stations in East Champaran district but the police department looks hapless.

“Criminal incidents are taking place at regular intervals in various parts of east Champaran district but the Motihari police administration is incapable to nab the criminals,” he said.

Jaiswal added that previously too, he had expressed concerns over the murder case in Raxaul but nothing happened. “Now, I will personally meet the DGP and apprise him of the prevailing law and order situation in east Champaran district,” he said.

The observation comes amid the RJD already launching constant attacks on the government over the “collapse” of the system.

