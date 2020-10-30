BJP sets new record in expelling leaders for contesting elections on LJP tickets

PATNA—The BJP has expelled a record number of 43 leaders from the party for “working against the party line” in the assembly election in Bihar.

Majority of these leaders are contesting elections on tickets of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) which has gone it alone in Bihar polls this time.

- Sponsored -

The leaders expelled from the party included Rameshwar Chaurasia (who is contesting elections from Sasaram seat) , Rajendra Singh (Dinara) , Usha Vidyarthi (Paliganj), Sweta Singh (Sandesh), Ravindra Yadav (Jhajha), Indu Kashyap (Jehanabad) and Mrinal Shekhar (Amarpur).

Likewise, Suresh Yadav is contesting from Madhepura, Rakesh Kumar Singh from Ghosi, Shobha Sinha from Imamganj, Tarkeshwar Singh from Baniyapur, Arjun Ram from Rajauli, Shashi Bhushan Kumar from Nawada and Ranjit yadav from Govidnpr.

Reports said at some places, these leaders are in contest while at many places they have turned vote-splitters which could damage the JD-U since the LJP has fielded its candidates mainly against the party of chief minister Nitish Kumar.