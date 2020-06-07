Shah’s digital rally amid Covid-19 disaster draws ridicule, sarcasm from Opposition in Bihar

PATNA—A virtual rally by former BJP chief and Union minister Amit Shah amid Corona disaster in India on Sunday drew bitter ridicule and sarcasm from the Opposition.

This was the first among 75 virtual rallies planned by the BJP in the coming days ahead of the the assembly elections in Bihar scheduled for October/November although Shah said the rally had “nothing to do with Bihar polls”.

But the angry Opposition came out on the streets and strongly protested the BJP’s bid for what it dubbed as the “celebration of devastation”.

The main Opposition RJD beat utensils and blew conch shells on the streets across the state to protest the launch of “poll campaigns” by the BJP at the time of disaster.

“While the BJP never came forward to pay the train fares of the poor migrants returning homes, it has spent over Rs144 crores on installing some 72,000 LED screens (to make the people watch Shah speaking live),” RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav alleged.

He alleged the first priority of the BJP is elections, and not the hunger, pains and death of the poor. “Electioneering amid Coronavirus crisis in the country is nothing but political vulturism,” Tejashwi alleged.

The Left parties observed the day as “protest day” and staged sit-in to protest BJP’s virtual rally.

“The rally move is highly condemnable. While the entire country is caught in deep economic crisis, leaving the masses in the grip of hunger, unemployment and starvation, the NDA leaders have got busy in poll preparation ignoring the people’s problems,” alleged the Left leaders.

किसान, नौजवान व ग़रीब विरोधी सरकार के विरुद्ध आज बिहार ने थाली बजाकर विरोध प्रकट किया क्योंकि ग़रीबों का पेट और थाली, है ख़ाली.

The protest came amid the former BJP chief addressing a virtual rally today with the next assembly elections in Bihar barely four months away.

In his address, Shah narrated in details the achievements of the Narendra Modi government’s performance over the past six years.

In his speech, Shah focused on how India’s defence policy is gaining global prominence, how the country is responding the terror attacks firmly and how the BJP government at the centre resolved the contentious issues left untouched during the past 70 years.

प्रचार के लिए एक LED स्क्रीन पर औसत ख़र्च 20,000₹. BJP की आज की रैली में 72 हज़ार LED स्क्रीन लगाए गये है मतलब 144 करोड़ सिर्फ़ LED स्क्रीन पर खर्च किए जा रहे है। श्रमिक एक्सप्रेस का किराया 600₹ था वो देने ना सरकार आगे आयी और न ही BJP। इनकी प्राथमिकता गरीब नहीं बल्कि चुनाव है

Shah especially mentioned the scraping of Article 370, passage new citizenship bill and enactment of law to criminalise triple talaq. He also prominently mentioned the lingering issue of Ram temple which now stands resolved.