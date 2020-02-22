Giriraj Singh’s remark about Indian Muslims causes rift in BJP

PATNA: A statement by Union minister Giriraj Singh about the Muslims has created tension within the BJP with a top party leader strongly rejecting former statement.

Singh who represents Begusarai seat from Bihar in the Lok Sabha has created a fresh controversy with his statement that India is paying the price for not sending all Muslims to Pakistan right during its creation in 1947.

“Had Muslims brothers been sent to Pakistan at the time of partition in 1947, we would not have to face a situation like this (protests against CAA) today…It was a major lapse for which we are paying the price,” BJP minister Singh was quoted as saying in local English daily The Times of India on Saturday.

BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain, however, strongly disapproved of Singh’s remarks saying this country belongs to Hindus as much as Muslims.

“Ye desh jitna Hinduyon ka hai, utna hi Musalmanon ka bhi,” Hussain told the media in Purnia on Saturday.

Adding further, he asked how would have India got persons like Abdul Kalam (popular as missile man), Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and also Shanawaz Husdain if there were no Muslims in India.

He blamed the opposition parties for creating confusion about the citizenship act saying the law is about giving citizenship and not about taking away citizenship of any Indian.