BJP legislator resigns from House panel on SC/ST, says it’s ‘caste discrimination’

PATNA—BJP lawmaker Sanjay Paswan has resigned from a House committee barely a week after he was appointed the head of this panel.

Paswan who is a member of Bihar Legislative Council resigned as the chairman of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) Committee, citing “caste discrimination”.

He said he was appointed the chairman of this committee without seeking his consent. He said the people from the deprived sections are being prevented to join the social mainstream.

“It’s not necessary that only a person from this community should be made the chairman of the scheduled caste committee,” Paswan said .