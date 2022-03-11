BJP lawmakers attend Houses in saffron clothes to mark party victory in four States

PATNA/RANCHI—BJP lawmakers in Bihar and Jharkhand reached the state assemblies dressed in saffron clothes to celebrate the victory of their party in four states.

The BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, neutralising ant-incumbency wave.

- Sponsored -

Several of BJP legislators attended the Bihar assembly in saffron clothes and also shouted “Jai Shree Ram” and “Har Har Mahadev”, unable to hide their job for victory.

In Jharkhand, almost all BJP legislators were seen attending the House in saffron clothes and even chanted “Jai Shree Ram” which was opposed by the ruling parties.

“The BJP MLAs should be sent to temples while the priests performing the rituals in temples should be called to attend the Assembly instead,” a Congress minister Mithilesh Thakur commented, adding the priests, perhaps, could prove more beneficial for the people of Jharkhand.

The BJP legislators countered them by stating that the results of assembly elections in four states were just a trailer while the real picture would come in 2024 when the Lok Sabha polls will be held.

The result of assembly elections in five states, they added, had proved only development politics will succeed in the country while “appeasement politics” has no place in politics.