BJP-JDU conflicts come to surface amidst Bihar polls, likely to impact NDA’s poll prospects

PATNA—Internal conflicts between the BJP and the JD-U—NDA partners now fighting elections together—are slowly getting visible with each passing day.

JD-U’s youth wing general secretary Ravi Chaurasia who also happens to be the managing director of Vishnu Buildcon Private Limited alleged the IT raids against contractors associated with Nitish Kumar’s “Saat Nishchay” (Seven Resolves) scheme were carried out at the instruction of the BJP leaders.

The Income Tax Department conducted raids at four prominent contractors associated with “Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal yojana” in Patna, Bhagalpur, Hilsa and Katihar over the weekend. The IT sleuths are believed to have detected “undisclosed” income to the tune of Rs 75 crore (Rs750 million) during the raids, media reports have said.

However, the JD-U leader alleged the I-T raids were conducted at the instance of some top BJP leaders while accusing the IT department officials of also misbehaving with wives and children of the contractors.

LJP president Chirag Paswan has thanked authorities exposing corruption in Nitish Kumar’s “Seven Resolves” scheme.

The BJP, on the other hand, has alleged the JD-U leaders were working against them in this election, forgetting “coalition dharma”.

Senior BJP leader and deputy chief minister Sushil Modi has accused JD-U MP from Bhagalpur, Ajay Mandal of working against the local BJP candidate, and instead lending his support to an Independent candidate.

In a video which has gone viral in the social media, Mandal is quoted as telling a JD-U leader that he was doing so “on the instruction of the top party leadership”.

NDA कोई राजनीतिक गठबंधन नहीं! आपसी मतभेद, अंतर्कलह, नूराकुश्ती, अवसरवाद और जनता को दरकिनार कर चालबाज़ियों का ठगबंधन है! दोनों घटक दल एक दूसरे के विरुद्ध चालें चल रहे हैं! बिहारवासियों को सलाह है कि इस मधुमक्खी के छत्ते में हाथ ना लगाएँ! इससे दूर रहते हुए 10 नवम्बर को विदाई दें! pic.twitter.com/YZxLBq2Hdy — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) November 1, 2020

“High level se BJP ka virodh karne ka nirdesh hai kyoki jahan bhi JD-U ka ummidwar khada hai wahan BJP ke ishare par LJP ne apna ummidwar khada kar diya hai jo ek sajish hai (I’m doing this on the instruction of top leadership since the LJP has fielded candidates against the JD-U leaders on the instruction of BJP under a conspiracy),” Mandal was quoted as telling the party leaders in local media on Monday.

The LJP is contesting elections alone in Bihar this time but strangely it has fielded candidates mainly against the JD-U which has annoyed the JD-U leadership.