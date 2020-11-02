The Bihar Post

BJP-JDU conflicts come to surface amidst Bihar polls, likely to impact NDA’s poll prospects

BJP AND JDU LOOK TO BE WORKING AGAINST EACH OTHER'S INTERESTS IN BIHAR

BiharIndiaPolitics
By Bihar Post Desk
BJP, JDU, BJP-JDU conflict, Bihar polls, IT raids, Seven resolves scheme, Ajay Mandal, Sushil Modi, IT raids on Bihar contractors, Bihar polls, Bihar assembly elections, BIHAR POST
77

PATNA—Internal conflicts between the BJP and the JD-U—NDA partners now fighting elections together—are slowly getting visible with each passing day.

JD-U’s youth wing general secretary Ravi Chaurasia who also happens to be the managing director of Vishnu Buildcon Private Limited alleged the IT raids against contractors associated with Nitish Kumar’s “Saat Nishchay” (Seven Resolves) scheme were carried out at the instruction of the BJP leaders.

- Sponsored -

The Income Tax Department conducted raids at four prominent contractors associated with “Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal yojana” in Patna, Bhagalpur, Hilsa and Katihar over the weekend. The IT sleuths are believed to have detected “undisclosed” income to the tune of Rs 75 crore (Rs750 million) during the raids, media reports have said.

However, the JD-U leader alleged the I-T raids were conducted at the instance of some top BJP leaders while accusing the IT department officials of also misbehaving with wives and children of the contractors.

LJP president Chirag Paswan has thanked authorities exposing corruption in Nitish Kumar’s “Seven Resolves” scheme.

The BJP, on the other hand, has alleged the JD-U leaders were working against them in this election, forgetting “coalition dharma”.

Senior BJP leader and deputy chief minister Sushil Modi has accused JD-U MP from Bhagalpur, Ajay Mandal of working against the local BJP candidate, and instead lending his support to an Independent candidate.

You May Like this also

BJP sets new record in expelling leaders…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar polls: Nitish Kumar rejects…

Bihar Post Desk

In a video which has gone viral in the social media, Mandal is quoted as telling a JD-U leader that he was doing so “on the instruction of the top party leadership”.

High level se BJP ka virodh karne ka nirdesh hai kyoki jahan bhi JD-U ka ummidwar khada hai wahan BJP ke ishare par LJP ne apna ummidwar khada kar diya hai jo ek sajish hai (I’m doing this on the instruction of top leadership since the LJP has fielded candidates against the JD-U leaders on the instruction of BJP under a conspiracy),” Mandal was quoted as telling the party leaders in local media on Monday.

The LJP is contesting elections alone in Bihar this time but strangely it has fielded candidates mainly against the JD-U which has annoyed the JD-U leadership.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5875 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

‘Ask your father if there was any…

Bihar Post Desk

Another setback for BJP as party’s…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar polls: PM Modi goes silent over…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,777

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More