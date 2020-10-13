The Bihar Post

Could join BJP if you continue calling me ‘traitor’, mocks Kanhaiya

BiharIndiaPolitics
By Bihar Post Desk
Kanhaiya Kumar, JNUSU, CPI, Kanhaiya, CM hacking, BJP, Bihar, Bihar polls 2020, Bihar assembly elections, FILR PHOTOGRAPH
44

PATNA—Former JNU Students’ Union president and CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar jeered at his critics jokingly saying he too could join the BJP if the people continue calling him “traitor”.

Kanhaiya held out ‘bizarre’ threat while addressing election rallies in favour of CPI candidates in Begusarai on Monday.

- Sponsored -

“Jyotiraditya Scindia was bad till then he was with the Congress but the moment he joined the BJP, he got ‘purified’. I too could join the BJP if you continue calling me traitor,” said Kanhaiya in a lighter vein, addressing election rallies on Monday .

You May Like this also

‘Rule of law’ claim under…

Bihar Post Desk

Denied ticket, BJP legislator vows to…

Bihar Post Desk

He appealed to the masses to elect someone who doesn’t change after winning the election.

“Previously, the people used to say the EVMs were being hacked but now the BJP is hacking the chief minister itself,” Kanhaiya alleged.

He said in 2015 assembly elections, the masses had voted for the Grand Alliance to install Nitish Kumar as the chief minister but later the BJP “hacked” the chief minister itself.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5839 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

JD-U gives ticket to former minister…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar polls: Nitish Kumar stoops to…

Bihar Post Desk

Curious LJP politics: Chirag to oppose…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,765

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More