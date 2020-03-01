BJP dividing India in the name of religion, charges Youth leader

PATNA—Social activist Rohit Kumar Singh is very shocked and shattered over the ongoing developments in the country.

Singh who heads Yuva Chetna, a social organization, has accused the Narendra Modi government of dividing the nation in the name of religion and cautioned the masses against the government’s evil designs.

- Sponsored -

“The BJP government at the Centre is setting Hindus against the Muslims over the issues of CAA, NPR and the NRC. We will have to be cautious,” Singh told the media in Buxur on Sunday.

The CAA or Citizenship Amendment Act aimed at fast-tracked citizenship for “persecuted” Hindus, Parsis, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Christians who arrived in India before December 31, 2014 from three Muslim countries, such as Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, was passed from the Indian Parliament on December 11, 2019.

The youth leader is on the nation-wide tour of India to tell the masses about the “unannounced censorship” in the country. He is exhorting the youths to come forwards against the “divisive” policy of the government.

“India is a secular nation by nation but the present government at the centre is working against it. Time has come we will have to come forward and save the nation from breaking into pieces or it will be too late,” he declared.

He also wondered over the way the Prime Minister went out of the way project US president Donald Trump’s visit to India as a big achievement.

“India’s economy is in shambles, GDP growth has touched as low as 4.7 percent, farmers are not getting the right price of their produce and youth community is facing the severest unemployment crisis in the past seven decades but our Prime Minister is happy with ‘Namaste Trump’ programme,” he wondered.