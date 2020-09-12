The Bihar Post

BJP dependent on 'borrow CM face' for 24 years and talks about making Bihar self-reliant: Tejashwi Yadav

PATNA—Bihar Opposition leader and RJD legislator Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday ridiculed BJP’s “Atmnirbhar Bihar abhiyan” (self-reliant campaign) saying the party should first become dependent on its own chief ministerial candidate.

“How ridiculous looks BJP’s ‘atmnirbhar abhiyan’! I would like to suggest the BJP to first get self-dependent itself. For the past 24 years, it is dependent on a borrowed CM face—the face which ditched the BJP in 2013 and insulted the people’s mandate,” Tejashwi said in a series of tweets on Saturday.

He added after 15 years in power, the BJP has come to realise that it should make Bihar self-dependent.

“Why the state failed to become self-reliant despite the NDA in power from Bihar to Delhi?” he asked, suggesting the BJP to first make the Patna University self-dependent by granting it the central university status.

He further slammed the ruling alliance for backing out from its promise of granting special category status to Bihar.

“During 2014 LS polls, the BJP had announced to grant special category status to Bihar should the party come to power at the Centre while 2015 assembly polls, it promised to give free scooties and petrol but didn’t fulfill its promise….The people of Bihar are not fool,” Tejashwi added.

