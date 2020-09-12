BJP dependent on ‘borrow CM face’ for 24 years and talks about making Bihar self-reliant: Tejashwi Yadav

PATNA—Bihar Opposition leader and RJD legislator Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday ridiculed BJP’s “Atmnirbhar Bihar abhiyan” (self-reliant campaign) saying the party should first become dependent on its own chief ministerial candidate.

“How ridiculous looks BJP’s ‘atmnirbhar abhiyan’! I would like to suggest the BJP to first get self-dependent itself. For the past 24 years, it is dependent on a borrowed CM face—the face which ditched the BJP in 2013 and insulted the people’s mandate,” Tejashwi said in a series of tweets on Saturday.

बीजेपी ने आत्मनिर्भर बिहार के बारे में बात की है। कितना हास्यास्पद कैम्पेन है? मैं उनको सलाह देना चाहूंगा कि बिहार में बीजेपी तो पहले आत्मनिर्भर हो जाए। 24 साल से उधार के चेहरे पर निर्भर है। वह चेहरा जिसने 2013 में बीजेपी के साथ विश्वासघात कर जनादेश का अपमान किया। — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) September 12, 2020

He added after 15 years in power, the BJP has come to realise that it should make Bihar self-dependent.

“Why the state failed to become self-reliant despite the NDA in power from Bihar to Delhi?” he asked, suggesting the BJP to first make the Patna University self-dependent by granting it the central university status.

दूसरी बात- बिहार में 15 वर्ष शासन करने के बाद इन लोगों को दिव्य ज्ञान प्राप्त हुआ है कि बिहार को आत्मनिर्भर बनाना है। ऊपर से नीचे दिल्ली से पटना तक इनकी सरकार है फिर भी क्यों नहीं आत्मनिर्भर बन पाया?पहले पटना यूनिवर्सिटी को केंद्रीय यूनिवर्सिटी का दर्जा देकर आत्मनिर्भर बना दिजीए — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) September 12, 2020

He further slammed the ruling alliance for backing out from its promise of granting special category status to Bihar.

“During 2014 LS polls, the BJP had announced to grant special category status to Bihar should the party come to power at the Centre while 2015 assembly polls, it promised to give free scooties and petrol but didn’t fulfill its promise….The people of Bihar are not fool,” Tejashwi added.