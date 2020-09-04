The Bihar Post

BJP capable of forming govt on its own in Bihar: RK Singh

BiharIndiaPolitics
By Bihar Post Desk
RK Singh, Bihar, Bihar polls, BJP, Nitish Kumar, JDU, 2020 Bihar assembly polls, Bihar, Bihar News Image courtesy: RK Singh/Twitter
22

PATNA/NEW DELHI—Union minister RK Singh on Friday said the BJP was competent to form the government on its own in Bihar.

“We can form a government on our own, in Bihar, there’s no doubt in it. But, we’ve been in partnership with the JDU since 1996, & we do not want to break it, neither do they. We don’t leave our friends,” Union Power Minister RK Singh told news agency ANI.

- Sponsored -

He added, “Our seat share will be decided soon. The process will be finished smoothly as there are no differences among us… Lok Sabha Poll results have clearly displayed the vote base of BJP and PM Modi. Hence, the seat division should be based on that only.”

You May Like this also

Revolt breaks out in HAM over…

Bihar Post Desk

Teenager fights with mighty crocodile to…

Bihar Post Desk

The remark assumes much political significance amid the continuing move by chief minister Nitish Kumar-led JD-U to induct more and more RJD legislators to the party in a bid to what experts say stake claims on more seats.

The party also wants that the issue of seat-sharing should be decided on the basis of 2010 assembly polls when the JD-U had contested on 141 seats and BJP on 102 seats.

The assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to be held in October/November.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5766 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

Mushrooms in classroom: A school’s…

Bihar Post Desk

Nitish, BJP caught in curious mind game…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar: IAS official appointed BPSC…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,741

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More