BJP capable of forming govt on its own in Bihar: RK Singh

PATNA/NEW DELHI—Union minister RK Singh on Friday said the BJP was competent to form the government on its own in Bihar.

“We can form a government on our own, in Bihar, there’s no doubt in it. But, we’ve been in partnership with the JDU since 1996, & we do not want to break it, neither do they. We don’t leave our friends,” Union Power Minister RK Singh told news agency ANI.

He added, “Our seat share will be decided soon. The process will be finished smoothly as there are no differences among us… Lok Sabha Poll results have clearly displayed the vote base of BJP and PM Modi. Hence, the seat division should be based on that only.”

The remark assumes much political significance amid the continuing move by chief minister Nitish Kumar-led JD-U to induct more and more RJD legislators to the party in a bid to what experts say stake claims on more seats.

The party also wants that the issue of seat-sharing should be decided on the basis of 2010 assembly polls when the JD-U had contested on 141 seats and BJP on 102 seats.

The assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to be held in October/November.