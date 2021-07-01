The Bihar Post

Birthday cake saves brothers from being killed by leopard

IndiaOddly
By Bihar Post Desk
leopard, BirthdayCake, MP, MadhyaPradesh, BiharPost,
Representational image
Courtesy: Unsplash
49

Two brothers repulsed a deadly attack from a leopard in India by throwing two-bound birthday cake on the animal as it chased their motorbike on the village path.

The bizarre incident took place in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh earlier this week.

- Sponsored -

The brothers identified as Firoz Mansuri and Sabir were returning home on bike carrying the birthday cake when a leopard suddenly leapt out of the sugarcane filed and gave them a chase, the local media reported.

You May Like this also

Miracle mango tree: One plant grows 121…

Bihar Post Desk

Panic grips Bihar villagers as…

Bihar Post Desk

Reports said the man driving the bike picked up the speed to escape attack but the animal came close to him and hit its paws on the cake box.

As a last option, the man threw the cake on leopard’s face and that worked wonders! Apparently not liking the sweet taste of the cake, the leopard gave up its chase and returned as the brothers heaved a sigh of relief.

“The leopard had followed us for over 500 metres before it gave up. We narrowly escaped death,” Sabir told the local media.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6293 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Bihar groom carries bride on shoulders…

Bihar Post Desk

COVID-19: Patna hospital places order…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar councilor launches lucky draws…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,300

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More