The Bihar Post

Bihar’s innovative ‘airplane library’ generates much curiosity among students, villagers

BiharEducationGood News
By Bihar Post Desk
airplane library, aeroplane library, Samastipur, Bihar, Education flight Image: Social Media
1

PATNA—A library designed like an airplane has generated much curiosity among the students and the villagers who are rushing to see it from a close.

The airplane-shaped library nicknamed “Education flight” has been constructed by an Upgraded Middle School, Shivesinghpur located in Samastipur district of Bihar.

airplane library, aeroplane library, Samastipur, Bihar
Girl students getting photographed with the Education Flight

School headmaster Meghan Sahni got this uniquely-designed library built from his own fund to develop reading habits among the schoolchildren and focus on their study. Sahni spent Rs2 lakh from his pocket.

airplane library, aeroplane library, Samastipur, Bihar
Girl students studying inside the airplane library

According to him, he constructed the library on the theme of an airplane since he wanted the poor schoolchildren from the villages to “experience the same joy of boarding a plane while also reading”.

airplane library, aeroplane library, Samastipur, Bihar
A close-up view of the airplane library in Bihar’s Samastipur district

The idea has become a big hit now with the local villagers rushing to the spot in hordes to have a glimpse of the library and take selfies with it.

