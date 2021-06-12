Bihar’s first Muslim DySP wants to keep check on domestic violence

PATNA—A 27-year-old from Bihar has become the first woman from her community to be directly appointed as the deputy superintendent of police (DySP) after qualifying the state civil services examination.

She wants to bring down cases of domestic violence and create harmony in the society.

- Sponsored -

Razia Sultana, a resident of Hathua block in Gopalganj district, cracked the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) in her first attempt and was recommended for the post of deputy superintendent of police, although she wanted to become sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), head official of a district sub-division having administrative powers.

Although a total of four Muslim candidates out of 40 were selected for the post, Razia Sultana is the only Muslim woman to qualify for the post directly through her sheer hard work and dedication.

“My first priority will be to keep a check on incidents of domestic violence and harassment at workplaces,” she said.

She feels that more women should join the police department to help the female community in distress. She also wants to reduce crime in the state and create harmony in society.

“I know the challenges involved in handling the law and order situation, yet I will do my best to achieve the task,” says Razia who is currently employed as assistant engineer with the state-owned Bihar State Power Transmission Commission Company Limited.

Razia got the job of engineer in 2017 soon after completing her electrical engineering from an engineering college in Jodhpur town of Rajasthan.

She passed her grade 10 examinations from an educational institute in Bokaro town of Jharkhand where her father was employed in the steel factory.

She gives credit for success to her family which didn’t impose any restrictions on her. “I never faced gender discriminations in my family because of my father’s rock-solid determination.

He gave me the freedom to move to another state to pursue engineering. I wish he could have seen me as a police officer,” says Razia. Her father died in 2016 and she currently stays with her mother Gulabun Nisha.

Razia Sultana is the youngest among seven siblings. She never joined any coaching courses to prepare for the examinations; rather focused on studying by herself.

“Since I was already employed in a job, taking out time for study was difficult. Yet, I made it a routine to study every day,” she said.

SOURCE LINK