Bihar’s Dy CM breaks home quarantine norms to hold road shows for NDA candidates

PATNA—Senior BJP leader and Bihar’s deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi came under fire on Thursday after he was seen holding road shows in various parts of the state barely two days after he was released from the hospital with a strict warning.

Modi had been admitted to AIIMS in Patna after being infected with Civid-19 and released from the hospital early this week on Tuesday.

According to media reports, had been advised by the doctors to stay in home quarantine at least for a week.

However, Modi was caught on camera leading a road shows in two different districts of Bihar just two days after being released from the hospital.

The deputy CM was found holing road shows in Sitamarhi and Madhubani districts on Thursday. While he campaigned for NDA candidate Mithilesh Kumar in Sitamarhi, in Madhubani, he campaigned for NDA candidate Suman Kumar Mahaseth. He himself tweeted about this.

The leaders accompanying Modi during road shows also were found ignoring safety norms– removing masks from their face and standing too close to Modi.

While two ministers, Binod Kumar Singh and Kapildeo Kamat, have died from corona, around a dozen senior BJP leaders have tested positive for Covid-19 in course of leading poll campaigns in Biha so far.

They include Smriti Irani, Sushil Modi, Devendra Fadnavis, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, Mangal Pandey, Ajay Nishad and Arun Kumar Sinha.