Youths’ bizarre demand: Allow Nitish to continue as CM for another 5 years without conducting elections

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—A group of youths in Bihar have urged the Election Commission to cancel the next elections in the state and allow chief minister Nitish Kumar to continue on his post “on the basis of his past performance”.

Kumar has been on the throne of Bihar for the past 15 years since November 2005, running his government with the support of the NDA or the Opposition RJD.

“If the students appearing for Class 10 and Class 12 exams could be promoted on the basis of their performance in the previous examinations, why can’t a chief minister be retained on his post on the basis of his past performance?” asked Varun Kumar.

Varun led a group of youths who visited the State Election Commission office in Patna on Monday and submitted a petition, placing bizarre demand before the Commission.

They said it would be very dangerous if the elections are conducted at this time of Covid-19, adding people’s health is more important than conducting elections.

The next assembly elections in the state are due on October/November.

