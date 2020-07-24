The Bihar Post

Bihar: Youth shoots dead mother after she calls for dinner

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—A 21-year-old youth in Bihar shot dead his mother after she called him several times to have dinner while he was busy chatting with his friends.

Police said the accused identified as Angad Yadav, a resident of Sitapur village in Patna district, was busy chatting with his friend in the portico of his house on Tuesday night.

Finding it was getting late, his 55-year-old mother Manju Devi called him so many times from the house for dinner so that they could go to bed but he ignored every time.

Finally, she came out of the house and asked him to accompany her for dinner saying the family members are tired after daylong farm works and need rest. The boy told his mother that he was coming soon.

“As she was about go inside the main door, the youth came from behind and shot in her head from a close range in a fit of rage for disturbing his conversation. She fell down on the ground,” a senior local police official Anil Kumar told the media.

The critically-wounded woman was hurriedly rushed to a local hospital which referred her to government medical college and hospital in Patna on Wednesday after her condition worsened. She succumbed to her injuries on Friday.

The police have arrested the youth and also recovered the firearm used in the crime.

