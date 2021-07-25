Bihar youth killed over love affairs cremated before girlfriend’s house

PATNA—A youth in Bihar was killed and his private parts chopped over love affairs, prompting angry parents to cremate him before the house of the main accused.

The incident which took place at a village in Muzaffarpur district on Saturday has created tension in the areas, leading to heavy deployment of police force.

According to media reports, 17-year-old Saurabh Kumar had reached the girl’s home to meet her on Friday evening when the girl’s family members caught him and then mercilessly thrashed after tying him to a tree. His private parts were also allegedly chopped off.

#WATCH | Kin of the man killed in connection with an alleged love affair in Muzzafarpur, Bihar was cremated in front of the accused's house, yesterday. Prime accused and three others have been arrested in connection with the killing: Kanti Police Station, Muzzafarpur pic.twitter.com/ZNYWYcDWjc — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2021

The severely-wounded victim was rushed to a local hospital where he succumbed to the injuries on late Friday night.

The death of the youth sparked strong protests in the areas as the angry family members attacked the house of the accused and later lit the funeral pyre just in front of the main door to cremate his body.

The police have arrested three persons in connection with the incident and are investigating the case.

“Prima facie shows that the man was killed over an alleged love affair. He was beaten and his genitals were cut off,” Muzaffarpur City superintendent of police Rajesh Kumar was quoted as saying by ANI.