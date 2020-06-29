The Bihar Post

Bihar youth crossing swollen river by holding cow tail drowns

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—A youth in Bihar drowned while crossing a swollen river by holding slippery tail of his cow.

The bizarre incident took place at Dumarkon village under Adhaura police station in Kaimur district on Sunday.

Reports said 30-year-old Kanhaiya Yadav was crossing the Suvran river by catching tail of his cow when the grip got loosened midstream and he was washed away by the river stream.

Soon after getting information local villagers rushed to the spot but none dared wade inside due to the river currents.

Later the local police pressed a diver into service and it was then that his body could be fished out.

Local authorities have promised to rush relief to the victim family as permissible under the rule of the state disaster management department.

