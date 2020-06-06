Bihar: Muslim youth attacked for not chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’, investigation on

PATNA—A youth in Bihar was severely attacked with a sharp-edged weapon after he reportedly refused to utter slogans glorifying a prominent Hindu deity.

The shocking incident took place at Bathna village in east Champaran district early this week.

According to a report in the local media, a youth identified as Mohammad Israel had gone to the village on June 2 when he had some differences with two Hindu youths.

“During altercation, the attackers told me to chant Jai Shri Ram but I refused. Subsequently, they assaulted me badly and also attacked on my throats with a knife,” the victim told the police. The victim has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

A senior police official Avanish Kumar Singh told the local media that the case has been registered and the matter is being investigated.