Bihar: Young lovers’ love story ends in disaster

BiharOddly
By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—Two young lovers burnt themselves to death in Bihar after the society refused to recognise their love affairs and allowed them to stay together.

The horrible incident took place in Khagaria district of Bihar on Monday evening, sending shock waves in the areas.

According to reports in the local media, Uttam Raut, 20, had fallen in love with a local girl Lakshmi Kumari and wanted to marry her.

However, Laxami parents fixed her marriage with other youth which shattered them mentally.

“On Monday evening, both the lovers locked themselves in their home and set themselves on fire. By the time fire tenders could rush for their help, they had met their end,” local media reported on Monday.

The police have begun investigation into the matter. “We have conducted autopsy of the victims and are awaiting the report. We will act after getting the autopsy report,” local police official Sanjeev Kumar told the local media.

