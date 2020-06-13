The Bihar Post

Poor Bihar woman beaten up, paraded through streets on goat stealing charges

By TBP Desk
PATNA—A woman was beaten up and paraded through the streets in Bihar on the charges of stealing goats.

The shocking incident took place at Balia Bigha village under Rahui police station in Nalanda, the home district of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.

According to the victim, she was taking rest under the shade a tree outside the village on Friday noon when local villagers caught her, charging her with stealing their goats.

Subsequently, she was badly beaten up, had her hairs cut and then paraded through the streets. She was also allegedly forced to lick her spit.

Soon after getting information, the police rushed to the spot and rescued the woman from the clutches of the villagers.

“We are investigating the case. Even if she was caught stealing, the villagers should not have taken law into their hands,” local deputy SP Sanjay Kumar told the media on Saturday.

Reports said the villagers were angry over the continuing theft of goats from the village. Some six goats were stolen over the past four days, according to villagers.

