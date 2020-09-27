The Bihar Post

Bihar woman kills four-year-old son to get married for fourth time

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—A woman in Bihar killed her four-year-old son by drowning into a pond to marry another man.

The bizarre incident took place at Hasanpur-Khandah under Shahjehanpur police station in Patna district on Friday. The police said the boy was partially blind and dumb.

Police said the woman identified as Dharamsheela Devi, 23, first married Arun Chaudhary from Nalanda district.  This child was from her first marriage.

According to the police, the woman left her first husband after one year of marriage and married another person but he died.

After his death, the woman married another man Mahesh Chaudhary of Patna but he also died sometime later.

“She was now planning to marry another man but the child was proving to be a hurdle on her way. So she killed him by drowning him into a water body,” a local police official Amarendra Kumar told the media on Sunday.

