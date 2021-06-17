The Bihar Post

Bihar woman gets two doses of different COVID-19 vaccines the same day

PATNA—An elderly woman from the countryside in Bihar was administered both doses of COVID-19 vaccines of two different companies within a short interval on a single day in gross violation of vaccination guidelines. The woman is under the observation of doctors.

63-year-old Sunila Devi, wife of Ravindra Mahato from Patna district, had reached a vaccination centre in Punpun block town on Wednesday to get the vaccine.

At this vaccination centre, the villagers were required to come with only their Aadhar cards for the on-the-spot “hassle-free” vaccination.

There were two counters made for two different age-groups for vaccination at this centre set up at a government middle school in a single room—one for the persons above 18 years of age and the second for people above 45.

When Sunia Devi’s turn came, she was administered the first dose of Covaxin—which has been developed by Bharat Biotech, and told to wait for some time to see if she had any complications.

After sometime, however, the woman stood in another queue thinking it’s perhaps mandatory for everyone to take vaccines at both the counters.

Very soon, she was administered Covishield vaccine, a brand of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, too by the health workers without any inquiry.

Angry villagers protested at the vaccination centre and created scenes after coming to know that the woman had been given both the doses of vaccines at a very short interval.

Soon after getting the information, health officer Sanjay Kumar rushed a medical team to the woman’s home for her health check-up. The woman is said to be fine but is under the observation of the health team.

The medical officer has also issued show-causes to two nurses Chanchala Kumari and Sunita Kumari for gross negligence on their part.

A senior health official and AIIMS-Patna’s nodal officer for COVID-19 Dr Sanjeev Kumar said the woman required to be tested her anti-body after 14 days for her treatment if she didn’t show any reaction.

