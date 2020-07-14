The Bihar Post

Woman found online with shooter to hear husband’s cries when killed

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—A woman from Indian state of Bihar hired a contract killer to kill her husband so that she could stay permanently in the company of her boyfriend.

The victim identified as Pankaj Kumar Gupta, 36, was employed as a security guard with the town power grid station at Barh town of Patna district. He was shot dead while he had gone out to fetch milk in the morning last week.

Pankaj had heard his wife talking to a youth regularly over phone and after which he had chided her and warned against keeping any contact in future.

The woman then hatched a conspiracy to remove him from her path and hired a contract killer for Rs2.80 lakh with the help of her boyfriend.

According to the police, the woman had also asked the shooter to get her hear the cries of her husband to ensure he is dead and was online with the shooter when he shot her husband dead.

Police said soon after she heard the cries of her husband after being shot, she hurriedly called up her boyfriend saying “Badhai Ho” (congratulations, he is gone).

However, the woman fainted on the ground and began crying inconsolably so that none could suspect her intention, the police said adding the woman paid the rest money to the killer the very next day after the incident after withdrawing money from the bank.

