Bihar woman ends life with two children, another attempts suicide as India celebrates 74th I-Day

PATNA—On a day India celebrated its 74th Independence Day, a woman in Bihar committed suicide along with her two minor children while another woman attempted suicide.

The most shocking visuals came from Nawada district where a poor woman ended her life along with two children by jumping into a canal.

Media reports quoting family members said the woman was facing hardship after her husband’s death in a road accident in March this year. He worked in Kolkata as daily wage earner.

The death of her husband Vijay Rajvanshi had left her utterly shattered and since then she had staying in her parents’ home.

On Friday, the woman along with her children aged seven and four left her parents’ home saying she was going her in-laws’ home.

However, she reached a local canal and threw her children into the water body one by one before herself jumping into it. All died in the incident.

Another such incident was reported from Gopalganj district where an old woman tried to immolate herself by soaking her body with kerosene oil, hugely disappointed over police’s failure to recover her two minor daughters.

The woman Gautami Devi, a resident of Phulwaria village, reached Gopalganj district collectorate with a jar full of kerosene oil and tried to set herself afire as the authorities get prepared to unfurl the national flag, witnesses said.