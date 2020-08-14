Mother of four elopes with boyfriend leaving children at home

PATNA—Police in Bihar were hugely surprised when they found a mother of four children eloping with her young boyfriend.

Acting on an information that a woman from Naugachhia block in Bhagalpur district has eloped with her boyfriend and both are headed for Patna, the Kotwali police intensified checking in the areas and caught her along with her boyfriend from near the Patna junction on late Thursday night.

During interrogation, the lovers told the police that they love each other and want to stay together.

According to the woman, her husband who is a truck driver always assaults her under the influence of liquor and hence she has decided to stay with her boyfriend.

The Kotwali police have communicated the Naugachhia police about the recovery of the absconding lovers.