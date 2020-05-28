Bihar Woman deserts husband, flees with valuables after man quarantined

PATNA—A woman deserted her husband and fled with all the belongings after he was sent to a quarantine centre in Bihar.

The bizarre incident took place in Muzaffarpur district earlier this month but was reported to the police yesterday.

- Sponsored -

Vishwakarma Das worked as a daily wager in Andhra Pradesh but returned to his home at Deoriya village under Paru block on May 11 when he went jobless due to lockdown.

Soon after his return to the village, he was sent to the local primary health centre for Corona test after which he was kept at the local quarantine centre. He even communicated the message of his arrival to his wife.

Earlier this week, on May 24, when he reached home after completing the mandatory quarantine, he found his wife absent from home and all his valuables missing.

He has registered a case with the local police. The police are investing the case.