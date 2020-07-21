The Bihar Post

Family shocked after woman declared Covid-19 positive without any test

PATNA—A woman in Bihar was told having tested positive although she had not undergone any such test in the past or given any sample to any health teams.

The bizarre incident took place in Sanjhauli block of Rohtas district, one of the 38 Bihar’s district which has reported large number of Covid-19 cases.

A 50-year-old woman was surprised when a health department team reached her home to mark a containment zone and take the woman to the isolation centre.

She told the health team that she had not undergone any such test nor given her samples for test after which the former returned.

“We have ordered an inquiry into the matter,” local civil surgeon Dr Sudhir Kumar told the media on Tuesday.

Similar stories were reported from Khagaria district earlier when three women were declared Corona positive and subsequently put into an isolation centre without conducting any test, prompting the district administration to order an inquiry.

Covid-19 has claimed close to 200 lives and also infected 28,564 people in Bihar so far, according to a report of the health department issued on Tuesday.

